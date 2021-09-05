$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 820,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,673,000 after buying an additional 50,484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.41. 640,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.