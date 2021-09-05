$1.66 EPS Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $2.65. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.64. 1,420,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,437. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

