115,000 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Afya at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $10,255,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Afya by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $3,140,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

