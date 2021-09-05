115,000 Shares in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Afya at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $10,255,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Afya by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $3,140,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AFYA stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01.
Afya Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
