118,160 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Utz Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 155.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ opened at $19.85 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

