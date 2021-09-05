1,205,901 Shares in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Apria as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apria alerts:

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,256,218 shares of company stock valued at $134,271,186 over the last three months.

APR stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.