127,277 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 10.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.48 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

