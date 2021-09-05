1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $15,270.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00144998 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

