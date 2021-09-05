1Million Token (1MT) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, 1Million Token has traded 198.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1Million Token has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $35,624.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1Million Token coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005706 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins and its circulating supply is 987,543 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

