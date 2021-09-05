1MillionNFTs Price Tops $2.37 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $283,835.30 and approximately $415,196.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00065379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00163153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00226149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.21 or 0.07538191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,662.13 or 0.99953251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.80 or 0.00963118 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

