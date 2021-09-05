1World One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,858.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $11,858.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.