$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

