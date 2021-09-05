$201.25 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $201.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.50 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $122.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $825.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $879.09 million, with estimates ranging from $841.76 million to $899.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

