220,000 Shares in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Purchased by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned 0.75% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Monitoring Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $855,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,369,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $60.60 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $61.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.

