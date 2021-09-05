24,053 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

DT traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. 1,416,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 272.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

