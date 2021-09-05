25,890 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. 3,767,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.