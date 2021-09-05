$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $15.30 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of analysts have commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.