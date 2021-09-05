$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $15.30 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.