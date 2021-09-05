$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.62.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

