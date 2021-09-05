$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.