300,000 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,590,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

