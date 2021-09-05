$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $321.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.10 million and the highest is $328.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

