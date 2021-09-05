$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $640.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,541 shares of company stock worth $1,762,713. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.