$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $640.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,541 shares of company stock worth $1,762,713. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

