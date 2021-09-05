$4.39 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.76. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $8.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $23.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $171.18 and a 12-month high of $309.28.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,482,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 62,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

