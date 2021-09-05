$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,537.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,589.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,457.38. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.