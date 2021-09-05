$422.80 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $422.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.41 million and the highest is $483.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

