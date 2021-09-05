$427.51 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce sales of $427.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.74 million and the highest is $431.80 million. PTC reported sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

