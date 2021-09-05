$429.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report sales of $429.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.58. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

