$444.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $444.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

CNK stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 823,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

