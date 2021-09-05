$482.76 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce sales of $482.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after buying an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

