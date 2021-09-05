$5.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $7.70. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $8.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $28.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $571.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

