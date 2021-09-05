$5.26 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $5.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.49. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $22.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

Cigna stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

