$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

SO stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

