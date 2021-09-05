$52.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $52.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.82 million to $55.56 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $46.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.62 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

