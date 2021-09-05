55,323 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. 319,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,722. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92.

