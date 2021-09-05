$562.87 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce $562.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $612.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $126.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 345.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

