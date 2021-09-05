$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.63. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.