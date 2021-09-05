$674.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post sales of $674.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.30 million and the highest is $677.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,152. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

