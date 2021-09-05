$69.56 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $69.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.96 million and the highest is $70.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.71 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,131.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

