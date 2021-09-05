$76.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $76.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.74 million and the lowest is $76.50 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $67.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.