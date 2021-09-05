$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $82.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.34 million to $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

