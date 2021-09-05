$84.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report $84.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $348.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $409.18 million, with estimates ranging from $396.50 million to $423.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fastly by 73.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fastly by 37.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fastly by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Fastly by 12.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

