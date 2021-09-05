85,805 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

