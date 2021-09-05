$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.15 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

