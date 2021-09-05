95,399 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

