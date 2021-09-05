$97.33 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce sales of $97.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.