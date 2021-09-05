AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAON by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 62.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AAON opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

