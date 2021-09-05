AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AAON worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

