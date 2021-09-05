Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. 2,463,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

