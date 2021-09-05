Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 98,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 41,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,885. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.