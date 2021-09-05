Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lowered by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average is $292.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

