Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00278820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.